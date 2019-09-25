Garfield Center Seeks Executive Director

The Garfield Center for the Arts (GCA) in Chestertown, MD, is seeking a skilled non-profit executive to provide leadership and guidance that results in the institution reaching its potential as the cultural and artistic leader of the region. Its auditorium, the Prince Theater, has been beautifully renovated and flexibly seats an audience of up to 250. The GCA offers a wide variety of productions — theatre, music, education, community and rental events — and participates actively in local festivals and community life. The GCA has over 100 production days per year and hosts an annual audience of 10,000 diverse members – theatre goers, music lovers, students, and families.

The Executive Director is responsible for the management of all GCA operations, including finances and human resources, development and external affairs, marketing and patron services, community relations and engagement, long- and short-term planning, and event planning and programming. The position reports to the Board of Directors and manages the GCA staff.

The challenge for the new Executive Director is to direct and manage the growth and improvement of programming, fundraising, and other operations to bring the GCA to the next level. The person selected will benefit from a community that supports the arts, takes pride in the Garfield, and eagerly provides volunteer support for its operations.

The successful candidate must have the following credentials:

● Demonstrated success as an organizational leader, manager, or executive, including significant experience managing human and financial resources.

● Demonstrated success nurturing a community of artists and volunteers.

● Deep knowledge of and keen interest in the performing arts.

● Strong organizational skills and the ability to leverage limited resources through effective delegation in order to manage multiple, competing priorities.

● A creative, innovative, and strategic thinker with extraordinary interpersonal skills who enjoys building relationships across stakeholder groups.

● Ability to create and lead a vibrant team environment with staff, Board and other stakeholders to achieve organizational objectives.

● Excellent oral and written communication skills.

● Knowledge and comfort with the use of standard office software, such as Microsoft Office and Google Docs.

● Desire to actively participate in GCA’s lively schedule of activities and events on weekdays, evenings, and weekends.

Other desirable credentials:

● Significant experience in the non-profit sector, particularly in the areas of financial management and institutional development.

● Experience with theatrical producing and/or management, including activities such as contracting, licensing, budgeting, and scheduling.

● Knowledge of technical theatre practices, including lighting and sound equipment.

● Knowledge of graphic design, production, and management software.

● Strong community relationships in Chestertown and across the Eastern Shore.

Send resumes and cover letters to jobs@garfieldcenter.org