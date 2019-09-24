House of the Week: Boater’s “Haven” on Swann Creek

If you are a boater and are seeking a home that could also be a vacation rental this property on Haven St. might be the one for you. Protected deep water dockage in Rock Hall is a rarity but this property also has approximately 600 feet of water frontage and a small sandy beach area perfect for swimming or launching a canoe or kayak. The 300 foot pier with six feet plus of water depth at the end of the pier has two slips for larger boats and a heavy duty boat lift. The outdoor living spaces include decks with areas for relaxing and grilling and a fenced pool surrounded by decking for sunbathing with clear and unobstructed views of the lawn and shoreline. The property also includes two garages.

The front of the house is perpendicular to the water and then telescopes back so its longer side faces the water giving all main rooms water views. The floor plan flows well from the living room with a corner fireplace, dining room with a bay window, kitchen with sliding doors to the deck and to the master bedroom at the end. Since the master bedroom has a fireplace, this room could also be used as a family room. The light blue living room walls change to a wainscot with a slightly darker blue below the white chair rail in the dining room to a white wainscot with blue & white patterned wallpaper above in the kitchen.

Since the kitchen is located in the one-story addition, exposed stained wood collar beams below the pitched ceiling give the room character. I liked how the upper wallpaper extends to the underside of the pitched ceiling and can lights attached to the beams give flexibility for uplighting and downlighting instead of recessed can lights. The kitchen island with chairs is in front of the sliding doors for views to the deck and the water beyond. The white Craftsman style cabinets and sunlight from the double window over the kitchen sink and the sliding doors create a cheerful room for preparing meals. The spacious master bedroom has two ventilating window units on either side of a large picture window with water views. The butter yellow walls, wood furniture and white bed linens create a restful retreat.

As appealing as the master bedroom’s interior design was, my favorite room was the upper floor bedroom tucked under the attic area of the one-story wing. The knee walls meet at the flat part of the ceiling and inside both knee walls are windows with the sills just above the baseboard. I thought how my cat would claim the waterside low window each day to be entertained by the ever-changing panoramic view of the lawn and boats on the water. Two other windows behind the bed’s headboard at the gable end wall provide additional sunlight. The composition of the bed between wooden nightstands with lamps and art centered in the gable wall was a cozy composition. The tea tray with a pot of tea was just the right touch to imagine lingering and relaxing over breakfast or reading before lights out.

A charming haven of house, pool and pier make this a great spot for relaxing with family and friends and the Chesapeake Bay is just around the corner for a day cruise.

For more information about this property contact Lynn Hilfiker with Gunther McClary Real Estate at 410-639-2118 (o), 443-480-1163 (c) or lynnhilfiker@gmail.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”. Photography by Stephen Buchanan, www.buchananphotography.com, 410-212-8753

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.