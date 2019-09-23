Spy Moment: Protecting Historic Cemeteries with Childlene Brooks

Nothing can be more disturbing to the descendents of deceased family members then to witness the degradation of the cemeteries of their final resting place. And yet in Talbot County, with a number of rural churches closed or without maintenance funds for these historic burial grounds, this has become such a major concern that a number of local volunteers have come together to address this sad oversight.

The Family & Friends of the Asbury & Green Chappel was formed to not conserve these sites but have tasked themselves to the painstaking research required to identify past family members graves and their location.

Last week, the Spy sat down with Childlene Brooks, one of the dozens of volunteers helping on this project, to talk about its mission and an upcoming workshop for the community on October 5 to learn on how to participate in these important perveration efforts.

This video is approximately one minute in length. For more information about Family & Friends of the Asbury & Green Chappel and the upcoming workshop please go here.