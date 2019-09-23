How the 1st District Congressman Andy Harris Voted Last Week

Each Monday the Spy will present the voting record of Congressman Andy Harris of the previous week as recorded by Votersmart.
|Sept. 20, 2019
|HR 1423
|Forced Arbitration Injustice Repeal Act
|Passed
(225 -186)
|Nay
|Sept. 19, 2019
|HR 4378
|Making continuing appropriations for fiscal year 2020, and for other purposes
|Passed
(301 – 123)
|Nay
|Sept. 12, 2019
|HR 1146
|Arctic Cultural and Coastal Plain Protection Act
|Passed
(225 – 193)
|Nay
|Sept. 11, 2019
|HR 1941
|Coastal and Marine Economies Protection Act
|Passed
(238 – 189)
|Nay
