How the 1st District Congressman Andy Harris Voted Last Week

Each Monday the Spy will present the voting record of Congressman Andy Harris of the previous week as recorded by Votersmart.

Sept. 20, 2019 HR 1423 Forced Arbitration Injustice Repeal Act Passed
(225 -186)		 Nay
Sept. 19, 2019 HR 4378 Making continuing appropriations for fiscal year 2020, and for other purposes Passed
(301 – 123)		 Nay
Sept. 12, 2019 HR 1146 Arctic Cultural and Coastal Plain Protection Act Passed
(225 – 193)		 Nay
Sept. 11, 2019 HR 1941 Coastal and Marine Economies Protection Act Passed
(238 – 189)		 Nay

 

 

