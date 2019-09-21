Joining the Spy

I am honored that Dave Wheelan and the Spy’s executive board have asked me to take on the role of publisher of the Chestertown Spy. I appreciate their confidence.

I have been a Spy advisor since the early days providing local institutional knowledge and legal counsel. I have long embraced and helped to support the Spy mission of a community non-profit, online publication providing a daily update. Dave has steadfastly adhered to the Spy coverage pillars of public affairs, arts, and culture.

I suspect most people drawn to the news business have the itch from birth: asking too one to many follow up questions or touching on taboo subjects at the dinner table was the tip off for my parents. I collaborated in the publication of my first newspaper in fourth grade at St Stephen’s School in Alexandria, where by graduation I had worked in almost every aspect of publishing: writing, photography, layout, and ad sales.

I arrived at Washington College during the Douglas Cater years where I found a environment where politics and news media were hallmarks. I started my first independent publication, The Showman’s Advocate, and reported for the Kent County News. Even then, I believed that Kent County that Kent County was a news reading place and the more news outlets the better.

Dave was one member of the Washington College leadership who encouraged to launch the The Pilot Newspaper, a local weekly, in 1986. I had not even graduated from college and embarked on a two-year run of local news learning the Art of the Scoop while we delivered top coverage of Kent County life. I moved onto serve as editor of a national financial semi-monthly before heading off to law school.

I returned to Chestertown to practice law. Over the past 25 years, I have also invested in our community. For full disclosure, I am a principal in the Imperial Hotel building, Talbot Road, LLC, which is developing the Radcliffe Center apartment complex on Talbot Boulevard, and Hippocratic Growth, LLC, the medical cannabis company that operates Ash+Ember dispensary in Centreville. I mention this for two reasons: first, you will read about these businesses from time to time and I want to transparent and, just as important, I want the Chestertown Spy’s readers and sponsors to know that I am committed to Chestertown and Kent County in mind, spirit and treasure.

The Spy Community Media Project, as we are now known, is growing. he Chestertown Spy is now celebrating its tenth year and the Talbot Spy is just a few years old and is building a strong following. Dave wanted a publisher for the Chestertown Spy with an insight into local government and politics to help develop the news aspect of the publication, while continuing to grow the arts and culture coverage.

In the two months since I started working with the reporting team, I already see a stronger product and a commitment for relevant, original content daily that will keep readers coming back and supporters helping us to be sustainable.