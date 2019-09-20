Unitarian Universalists: Rev. Sue Browning to Speak on “The Blessing of Brave Spaces”

On Sunday, September 22, at 10 a.m., Rev. Sue Browning will deliver a sermon titled “The Blessing of Brave Spaces” to the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. Truly living a vision of deep inclusion can be a daunting expectation. It means continually changing ourselves and our communities.

It’s hard for our actions to consistently match our words, yet as Unitarian Universalists, this is what we are called to do. At this service with Rev. Sue Browning, we’ll consider the ways we collectively sustain “brave space” as a foundation of deep inclusion.

Religious exploration for youngsters and childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service. All are welcome.

Questions? Please call 410-778-3440 for more information.

