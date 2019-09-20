Adkins Arboretum’s Enchanted Fairyfest is October 12

Bring your wings and wands for a day of magic at Adkins Arboretum! The Arboretum’s fourth annual Fairyfest, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 12, celebrates fancy, fantasy and fun in the forest. Follow a trail of fairy houses along enchanted forest paths, meet Cinderella’s fairy godmother and kick up your fairy feet in a meadow maypole dance.

Face painting, archery and swordplay for elven warriors, a dragon tram and magical games and crafts are all part of the fun. Elves and fairies can make their own bows, search for Rumpelstiltskin’s gold, sip nectar at an acorn tea party and explore the labyrinth in Emily’s Play Garden.

The event includes live entertainment throughout the day, including performances by Shore Shakespeare, Ampersand, Chestertown Ukulele Club and the Sammati Dance Troupe. Unicorn rides provided by Snapdragon Stables, food by BBQ and Beyond and ice cream from Nice Farms Creamery will be available for purchase.

All are invited to enter The Great Fairy House Challenge. Awards will be given in the categories of Most Magical, Golden Fairy, Simply Spellbinding and Enchanted Excellence. Entries must be brought to the Arboretum October 4–6 and will be displayed during Fairyfest. Submission guidelines are available at adkinsarboretum.org.

Admission to Fairyfest is $10 for adults and children ages 3 and up and free for children 2 and under. Admission can be paid in advance at adkinsarboretum.org.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. Open year round, the Arboretum offers educational programs for all ages about nature and gardening. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.