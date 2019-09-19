The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

You are here: Home / Archives / Harvey Resigns as Farmers Market Manager Amid Dispute with Vendor

Harvey Resigns as Farmers Market Manager Amid Dispute with Vendor

by 4 Comments

Share

Chestertown Farmers Market manager Sabine Harvey submitted her resignation Saturday, Sept. 14, following a dispute with a vendor. As a result of the incident, the Chestertown Council unanimously voted to expel the vendor for disrespectful conduct toward a customer and Harvey.

Sabine Harvey, Farmers Market Manager, at a previous meeting

Mayor Chris Cerino said the dispute arose because the vendor refused to accept tokens issued by the market to customers who want to use SNAP or WIC coupons. Harvey had launched a program to expand the market’s customer base by getting vendors to accept the tokens, which the vendors could exchange for their cash equivalent. When Harvey tried to persuade the vendor to change his mind, the discussion became heated, continuing after the market closed. Following the incident, Harvey recommended that the vendor be expelled for refusal to accept the tokens and inappropriate conduct toward the customer.  The vendor’s name was not disclosed as this is an ongoing situation.

Cerino said the vendor had no prior transgressions, so he told Harvey to issue a letter of warning, which she did. However, he said, the vendor protested the decision, claiming that Harvey accused him of discriminating against the customer. The vendor said he had been at the market for 12 years without problems. He requested that town manager Bill Ingersoll serve as a mediator between the parties, as specified in the farmers market rules. Ingersoll began to gather the facts, but the process took too long to satisfy the vendor, who circulated Harvey’s warning letter to the other vendors in an effort to win their support.

Cerino said he then got emails from vendors on both sides of the issue, supporting Harvey or the other vendor. “I don’t want to manage the farmers market,” he said, adding that it was “really frustrating for me” to be called into the dispute. He said there are “a lot of big personalities” with different viewpoints on how the market should operate, recalling a meeting last year when vendors crowded into the council chamber to argue over proposed rule changes for the market. He said he anticipated a repeat of that episode at a future meeting.

Town Manager Bill Ingersoll (white shirt) tells the council his decision on an incident involving a farmers market vendor

According to Councilwoman Linda Kuiper, Harvey’s resignation came at the worst possible time, with funds not being collected at the market and families eligible for the food assistance tokens unable to pick them up. Kuiper said she was frustrated because the resignation threatened to undo eight years of progress, with an increased number of vendors and Harvey’s decision to bring the food assistance program to the market. Harvey had obtained a grant to help support the program, and when the grant funds were exhausted, set up a gofundme.com page to keep it going. Kuiper said Harvey felt that the town had not really supported her efforts. Kuiper said the resignation “upset me terribly,” calling the entire situation “inexcusable.” She said the town needs to explain to the families on the SNAP and WIC programs whether the market will continue to support them.

Ingersoll said there were two different issues to consider, the vendor’s refusal to accept tokens and his rudeness to the customer. He said the contract does not compel the vendors to accept the tokens, although most of them did, and the town would be “on shaky legal ground” to require it after the fact. He said the next contract should make that a requirement for vendors who want to participate in the market. However, he said, the vendor’s treatment of the customer was sufficient grounds to expel him, and he had done so, effective Sept. 21. “The mayor and council can override me,” Ingersoll said.

Cerino said the vendors are “guests of the town,” since the market operates on town property, but some of them see participation in the market as “a god-given right.” He said he trusts Harvey, but there are always two sides to such disputes. He said the decision on how to respond to the incident with the vendor should be a united decision by the council. He said he expected the response to be “ugly either way,” because the vendor also has allies. “I don’t know why we can’t sell fruits and vegetables without any drama,” he said.

Councilman David Foster said the manager should have the authority to expel a vendor because of improper behavior. “I would be prepared to support her on that,” he said.

Ingersoll said he didn’t know if Harvey’s decision was valid if she has resigned, but that the council is the ultimate authority. He said the expulsion should be for a specific period of time. Kuiper said the end of the year would be an appropriate time, at which point the vendor could reapply for membership.

Kuiper said that she would volunteer to manage the market until a permanent replacement for Harvey can be found, on condition that the expulsion of the vendor is upheld. She said vendors should be required to display a sign if they don’t accept SNAP or WIC payments. She said as far as she knew, the expelled vendor was the only one who didn’t accept the payments. Also, she said, the council should support Harvey’s efforts to create a separate limited liability corporation with its own board of directors to oversee the market. She said it could be on the model of the Friends of the Dog Park, which has financed numerous improvements for that facility without cost to the town.

Ingersoll said a community member had contacted him to volunteer to help out with the market until a permanent manager could be appointed. He said he would put Kuiper in touch with the volunteer, who he said would be a real asset in helping her through the situation. “I wish Sabine would reconsider,” he said. He said other vendors would support her. He noted that when the council rewrote the rules for the market last year, it wanted to give the manager more power. However, he said, many of the vendors wanted fewer rules.

Harvey, who was not present at the meeting, said in an email to the Chestertown Spy that she would not reconsider her resignation.  She wrote, “I resigned as market manager because I found myself in a situation that is way beyond anything I am even remotely comfortable with.  The situation is a direct result of the organizational structure of the market.  Most markets are run independently, with a manager that reports to a board.  Our market is overseen by the Town Council, which means that political concerns can enter into decisions.  Ultimately, the manager doesn’t have much actual authority to resolve problems.  I think the best way forward for the Chestertown Market is to adopt a new framework. It should be managed not by the town, but by a group of people consisting of an independent board.”

Harvey is a Maryland Master Gardener who works as an Extension Program Assistant in the Kent County extension office of the University of Maryland College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.  She has also been the chair and a main organizing force behind Chestertown’s Tea Party for several years now.

 

###

|

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Letters to Editor

  1. Based on this excellent Spy report, I’m with her.
    What an unfortunate and petty way to lose a superlative market manager!
    Will the Mayor and COuncil re-organize the market’s governance as Ms. Harvey recommends?
    Better yet, can M&C entice her back so she can do it herself?
    So many of us depend on the market for healthy food and want to support our local farmers!

    Reply

  2. Sabine – thank you for taking direct and immediate action to help address issues of food insecurity in our community. As a fellow member of the food community, it is my sincere hope that this program continues. In chatting with Linda, I was surprised to learn how easy it is for vendors to participate. It is critical that readers know that vendors may exchange the tokens for cash at the end of the market. Sabine made it easy to make food accessible – and that is a valuable and critical step toward addressing issues of poverty, food insecurity, diversity, and food accessibility in our community.

    Sabine, thank you for all you have done and continue to do to address food issues in our community.

    Reply

  3. I am in awe of Sabine Harvey. Her efforts to encourage ALL Chestertown citizens to have local products is what we all should be working towards. This story is tragic. Thank you for all you have done, Sabine, to make our county a better community for everyone.

    Reply

  4. The issue is not really SNAP or WIC coupons but a program sponsored by the Maryland Farmers Market Association.

    There are currently five vendors at the market who are authorized to accept WIC and Senior Citizen Farmers Market coupons, including us. We had to attend a training and go through an application process to qualify. No one is compelled to accept the coupons. In fact, it takes some effort to qualify.

    Sabine Harvey, as our market manager, managed to get our market accepted in a statewide program initiated by the Maryland Farmers Market Association called Maryland Market Money. When WIC participants or senior citizens use their coupons at a participating stand, they receive a receipt that can be exchanged for “market money” coins. These coins (or tokens) can normally be spent to purchase food at any stand in participating markets.

    While there are limitations on the items WIC and Senior Citizen coupons can be used to purchase (no baked goods, eggs, or jams, for example), there are no restrictions on the types of food purchased with Money Market coins. The Money Market program is not a government program. It is supported by donations from foundations, organizations, and individuals; although it has been supported in the past by state government funds.

    As farmers who care about food insecurity in our county, we were delighted by Sabine’s initiative to increase the ability of WIC participants and senior citizens to double the value of their coupons through the Maryland Market Money program. We also were pleased by participants having the option of purchasing food items with Farmers Market Money that the federal program for some reason excludes. We are disappointed by the thought that anyone might not treat program participants as cordially as other customers.

    Reply

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.
×

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
We're glad you're enjoying The Chestertown Spy.

Sign up for the the free email blast to see what's new in the Spy. It's delivered right to your inbox at 3PM sharp.

Sign up here.