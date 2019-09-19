Anne Arundel Medical Center, Doctors Community Health System Combine to Form Luminis Health

Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) and Doctors Community Health System (DCHS) have combined to form a new health system. AAMC and DCHS announced today that the name of the new, integrated health system is Luminis Health. The new health system will reimagine community care, improving access and population health while expanding services throughout Maryland.

“For years, Anne Arundel Medical Center and Doctors Community Health System have shared a dedication to compassionate care, delivered when and where people need it most,” said Victoria Bayless, president/CEO of AAMC and CEO of Luminis Health. “We’re carrying that same commitment into the future as Luminis Health, a health system that is here to embrace progress and awaken a new era in care for our communities.”

“We are committed to lighting the way to the highest quality, personalized health care to meet our patients’ needs,” said Gary Jobson, board chair, Luminis Health. “The benefits of combining and creating the new health system include more entry points for coordinated care across the region, improved access to care close to home, enhanced quality and improved health outcomes.”

“Luminis Health will serve as a beacon of hope and healing to strengthen our local communities,” said Paul Grenaldo, president of DCHS. “Those important phrases truly represent elements of each organization’s great traditions while looking towards the future as to how we can be of greater service to people throughout Maryland.”

After sharing their intent to partner in May, AAMC and DCHS signed a definitive agreement at the end of June and closed July 1, 2019. Luminis Health will launch its new brand in spring 2020, which will include a new logo and visual identity. The full integration is expected to take up to two years.

In November, health system officials will host public town hall meetings in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties. To view the town hall schedule and to learn more about Luminis Health, visit LuminisHealth.com.

What is the meaning behind the new name?

Luminis (pronounced lu·mi·nous) is symbolic of light. It signifies the health system’s commitment to being a beacon of hope and healing for its communities. Light is quite literally energy that you can see — and by joining forces and moving forward as one, AAMC and DCHS are igniting new possibilities for how and where health care is delivered.

How did you pick this name?

Over the past several months, health system officials have asked for input from community members and internal stakeholders through surveys, research and interviews. Luminis Health was born from that input, but more importantly, all of the research will help define the new health system brand. The new brand will be revealed in spring 2020.

Will the name of the hospitals change?

Starting Sept. 17, the new health system will be known as Luminis Health. The next step is to determine how the new system name will apply to both hospitals’ existing entity names while respecting the legacies of each. This process will continue to include an enormous amount of research to make sure voices of both AAMC and DCHS stakeholders (i.e., employees, physicians, board members, community members, volunteers, etc.) are heard.

How will this affect patients?

Right now, access to care will remain the same, without any immediate changes. Patients can continue to see their preferred providers, and insurance coverage and access to patient portals will not change.

About Anne Arundel Medical Center

Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC), a regional health system headquartered in Annapolis, Md., serves an area of more than one million people. Founded in 1902, AAMC includes a 349-bed not-for-profit hospital, a multi-specialty medical group, imaging and lab services, community care clinics, a research institute, a substance use treatment center and health enterprises. In addition to an Annapolis campus, AAMC has outpatient pavilions in Easton, Bowie, Kent Island, Odenton, Pasadena and Waugh Chapel. AAMC is nationally recognized for its joint replacement center, emergency heart attack response and cancer care. A leader in women’s services, AAMC delivers the state’s second highest number of babies annually and has a Level 3 NICU. AAMC is among just 6 percent of U.S. hospitals to be designated a Magnet® hospital, the highest-level credential for quality patient care and nursing excellence. As a Most Wired® healthcare organization, AAMC is nationally recognized for using technology to enhance the patient experience. With more than 1,200 medical staff members, 4,700 employees and 1,000 volunteers, AAMC consistently receives awards for quality, patient satisfaction and innovation. To learn more, visit askAAMC.org.

About Doctors Community Health System

Doctors Community Health System is a network of medical and surgical services provided throughout Prince George’s County and in Anne Arundel County. At the heart of this network is its flagship – Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham, Maryland. To complement the hospital’s high quality and comprehensive services, the system has more than a dozen centers of care in Bowie, Camp Springs, Crofton, District Heights, Hyattsville, Lanham, Largo, Laurel, Riverdale and Temple Hills. In addition to being recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a high-performing hospital in colon cancer surgery and heart failure, it is the only hospital in Prince George’s County on Forbes’ list of best midsize employers. Also, it earned Hospital Compare’s four-star quality rating – the highest in Prince George’s County.