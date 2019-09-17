Chesapeake Film Festival: Director Aviva Kempner on American Hero Moe Berg

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span></p> <div><small><a href="https://youtubeembedcode.com/es/">youtubeembedcode es</a></small></div> <div><small><a href="http://add-link-exchange.com">http://add-link-exchange.com</a></small></div> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>

Aviva Kempner has spent her entire career as a documentarian putting an often neglected spotlight on some of America’s great Jewish heroes of our time. From her groundbreaking The Life and Times of Hank Greenberg in 1998 and more recently a study of businessman and philanthropist Julius Rosenwald, Kempner has done painstaking research to earn such critical acclaim for her film work.

But as Aviva freely admits in her interview with the Spy from a few weeks ago, her recent production on star baseball player and WWII spy, Moe Berg, was the hardest to pull together. In keeping with his spy modus operandi, Berg left no significant paper trail about his work in the underground world of nuclear espionage. With only a few films, snapshots and hardly any written material, Kempner had to rely on family members and recently released confidential material from that time to connect the dots to one of the great mystery men of the 20th century.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For ticket information, please go here.

