Remembering Wyatt Clark

Leo “Wyatt” Clark of Chestertown, MD, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville. He was 62. Born on January 11, 1957 in Chestertown, he was the son of the late James Grover and Lottie Bullard Clark. He attended Immaculate Conception School and Kent County High School, and later earned his G.E.D.

Wyatt left high school to train as a sawer man at Schauber’s Lumber & Sawmill on McGinnes Corner Road between Chestertown and Crumpton. Wyatt became skilled at his trade and spent his life at Schauber’s.

“Franny Schauber was a defining influence on Wyatt’s life,” recalled Wyatt’s brother, Butch. “He took him under his wing like a son.”

“Wyatt was a hard worker and he handled just about any problem that arose at the lumber yard,” Butch Clark continued.

In his off time, Wyatt enjoyed playing pool. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

“Wyatt was a giving person,” remarked Butch Clark. “If you needed something, he’d find a way to help. He was something else.”