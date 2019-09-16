Mass. Administrator to Lead Student Services at Chesapeake

Chesapeake College has named Kamari Collins, a student affairs administrator from Massachusetts, as Vice President for Student Success and Enrollment Management.

“Throughout the search process, Kamari demonstrated experience in student services, excellent communication skills, and dedication to students. He has extensive experience in outreach to underserved populations,” said Chesapeake President Cliff Coppersmith. “He will bring a proven track record in excellence in organizational leadership to his work with us and I very much look forward to working with him.”

Currently, Mr. Collins is the Vice President of Student Affairs at Springfield Technical Community College in Springfield, Mass., where he has been in that role since 2015. Mr. Collins begins his new post at Chesapeake on Oct. 16.

The secret to student success, Mr. Collins said, is recognizing the varied needs and experiences of the entire student population. Chesapeake serves Dual Enrollment high school students, traditional college-age students earning degrees or credits to transfer to four-year institutions, working adults, and retirees interested in personal enrichment.

“It is especially important at community college to meet students where they are. Community colleges have diverse student populations with different backgrounds and different goals. It is up to us to help each one find an individual path,” Mr. Collins said. “The challenge is that one size does not fit all. Students are more likely to be successful if we can tailor paths for them.”

It was that commitment to student success that drew Mr. Collins to Chesapeake College. He said he plans to work with Chesapeake’s student services staff members to identify opportunities.

“I want to hear from the staff and see how we can improve our systems to create an environment for student success. Chesapeake already has a great foundation with many strengths. I look forward to working with staff to build on those strengths and identify possible new opportunities,” Mr. Collins said. “It was clear during my visits that Chesapeake has a dedicated staff that are truly committed to student success.”

During his career in academics, Mr. Collins served in successive positions of responsibility including Director of Academic Advising and Dean of Academic Advising and Student Success at STCC. Prior to his work at STCC he served as Director of Youth & Education Programs with the Urban League of Springfield, Inc.

Now he’s leaving the long Bay State winters behind for the four-distinct seasons around the Chesapeake Bay.

“Chesapeake’s service area is beautiful with many great communities,” Mr. Collins said. “I look forward to getting to know the area better.”

Mr. Collins holds a bachelor’s degree in Science in Movement and Sports Studies and Teacher Preparation, and a master’s degree in Human Services from Springfield College. He is currently pursuing a doctorate in Higher Education Administration at Northeastern University.

