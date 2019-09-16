Chesapeake Film Festival: Lehr Jackson and the Endless War

Talbot County’s Lehr Jackson has been in at least two major battles during his lifetime. The first was his time in Vietnam where he flew bombing missions as a young pilot in 1968. The second was spending ten years finding a cinematic home for the more than a hundred of his 16mm movie camera of that tragic moment in American history. It says a lot that Lehr came out of both alive and well.

For more than two years, Jackson documented the almost the schizophrenic existence of American servicemen and women as they spent part of their day fighting the enemy and the rest of it surfing and hosting BBQs on the tropical beaches that lay just a mile or so from the war zone.

Those cans of film were stored away for decades when Lehr came home and started a remarkable career with Rouse and Company and later on his own. But a decade or so ago, Jackson became passionate about telling another kind of Vietnam story. And after hundreds of interviews, the commitments of friends and former vets that he served with, his personal quest to get “something done” was successful.

The Endless War directed by Lehr Jackson will have its premiere at Wed, Oct 9, 2019 at 2:30 PM at the Easton Premier Cinemas, 210 Marlboro Avenue Easton, MD 21601. For tickets please go here.