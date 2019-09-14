The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

You are here: Home / Ecosystem / Eco Homepage Highlights / The Future of Solar in Maryland with Nature Conservancy’s Josh Kurtz

The Future of Solar in Maryland with Nature Conservancy’s Josh Kurtz

by Leave a Comment

Share

The Nature Conservancy’s Maryland chapter has just finished new report on the future of solar deployment in the state. And that was the reason we asked TNC”s Josh Kurtz, who helped direct the study, to share with the Spy some of these important findings.

The Conservancy had convened a series of listening sessions with stakeholders and community members across the state to figure what the prevailing attitudes are around the future of solar in Maryland and what the hurdles are to accelerating deployment enough to meet the new 50% renewable energy by 2030 goal.

You can also read the big takeaways from the report and download it here.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about the Nature Conservancy’s work in Maryland, please go here

|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

×

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
We're glad you're enjoying The Chestertown Spy.

Sign up for the the free email blast to see what's new in the Spy. It's delivered right to your inbox at 3PM sharp.

Sign up here.