The Future of Solar in Maryland with Nature Conservancy’s Josh Kurtz

The Nature Conservancy’s Maryland chapter has just finished new report on the future of solar deployment in the state. And that was the reason we asked TNC”s Josh Kurtz, who helped direct the study, to share with the Spy some of these important findings.

The Conservancy had convened a series of listening sessions with stakeholders and community members across the state to figure what the prevailing attitudes are around the future of solar in Maryland and what the hurdles are to accelerating deployment enough to meet the new 50% renewable energy by 2030 goal.

You can also read the big takeaways from the report and download it here.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about the Nature Conservancy’s work in Maryland, please go here