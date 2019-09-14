The Garfield Center for the Arts, working with wizarding fans and community volunteers, is busily planning a fun HP Festival Wizarding Weekend for October 4 and 5, 2019. This year’s event is being supported by other local nonprofits that include Main Street Chestertown, RiverArts, and the Downtown Chestertown Association.

The 2019 Chestertown HP Festival’s Wizarding Weekend invites fans of all ages to convene and enjoy the historic river town’s local arts and activities. Beginning on First Friday, October 4, participants can explore downtown shops and dance the night away at a family friendly wizard themed street party. All are encouraged to wear their HP and wizarding costumes! Chestertown RiverArts Clay Studio will be offering a Chest-a-Wizards workshop, where participants will learn how to mix magic spells and potions to take home! Pre-register at chestertownriverarts.com.

On Saturday, October 5, activities will run all day, from 10am to 4pm. Stop in at the Garfield Center at 210 High Street to pick up your map and schedule for the day. The HP Festival’s Wizarding Weekend Scavenger Hunt will take you through the streets of Chestertown in search of clues to solve the riddle featured on the event map. Dress your wizard best for our Costume Contest and ‘parade/procession’ for fans of all ages with fun prizes! Back by popular demand are the wand co-op at Bob Ortiz’s studio and the Goblins & Galleons Bank created by Kent School teachers and students. Visit the Kent County Library for a screening of “Order of the Phoenix”. The RiverArts Chest-a-Wizards workshop will be offered throughout the day. Young wizards can experience the magic of a potions class with Radcliffe Creek School. Gunston School students will help you discover your house and show your house pride with their Create Your House Banner activity. Kaleidoscope is offering a Magical Creature Habitat Workshop for ages 5-12. Pre-register at www.kaleidoscopechestertown. com. Fountain Park and High Street in Chestertown’s Historic District will host HP and wizarding themed artisans and craft vendors. Food trucks and vendors will be on site for a quick bite, and downtown restaurants and cafes will welcome diners for sit-down meals. Go to the official festival website, chestertownhpfest.org, and join our mailing list to be notified of updates. More information on the HP Festival’s Wizarding Weekend will be added to the website as it becomes available. Stay tuned!

With the exception of some workshops that require fees to cover materials, all events and activities for this weekend are free. Donations are always welcome!

Volunteers are needed! Email volunteers@chestertownhpfest. org.

For further details, directions, and suggested accommodations, visit www.chestertownhpfest.org.

The Chestertown HP Festival’s Wizarding Weekend is organized by the Garfield Center for the Arts and community volunteers as a celebration of the spirit of Harry Potter and an opportunity to promote our local community and its arts. Warner Bros. Entertainment and JK Rowling are not associated with or responsible for the festival in any way.

Located in the historic district in Chestertown, The Garfield Center for the Arts (www.garfieldcenter.org) is a cultural organization whose mission is to invigorate the cultural life of our community by nurturing, celebrating and supporting arts and artists through performance and education.