Volunteer Together with Rebuilding Together!

The #1 reason to volunteer?

• IT’S GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH!

No, we aren’t making this up. Studies have found that when you stop thinking about your own problems and focus on someone other than yourself, your stress levels start to decrease, your immune system is strengthened and your overall sense of life satisfaction increases.

Helping someone else interrupts tension-producing patterns and replaces it with a sense of purpose, positive emotions and high confidence levels.

• Here’s your opportunity to “get healthy” without a treadmill!

Rebuilding Together is a leading national nonprofit organization with the mission of repairing homes, revitalizing communities, rebuilding lives.

The Rebuilding Together affiliate here in Kent County needs volunteers for its [Re]Launch event on September 21st (starting at 10:00 am) to help perform Home Safety Checkups for our neighbors here in Kent County.

During the checkups, volunteers will assess homes for 25 Health and Safety Priorities such as:

– Home is free of live infestation of pests

– The numerals in the property’s street address are clearly visible from the street

– Working smoke detector is on each floor and in or near bedrooms

– A working CO detector protects home with gas appliances or attached garage

No building or construction skills are needed for this Home Safety Checkup event. Just a desire to perform a vital service for your neighbors. Get to know your community and get a cool Rebuilding Together t-shirt, too!

Training will take place on September 17th or September 19th at the Presbyterian Church (905 Gateway Drive, Chestertown) starting at 6:30 pm.

Sign up to volunteer with this vital community organization. Call or text your name and email address to 410-708-9936 or visit our website (www.rebuildingtogetherkcmd.org) to sign up.