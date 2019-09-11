MD 213 Chestertown Drawbridge Night Work

Beginning Sunday night, September 15, State Highway Administration will perform routine maintenance/testing and minor repairs to the MD 213 drawbridge over the Chester River. Work hours will be overnight 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Motorists may see occasional test openings of the bridge lasting no more than 15 minutes each. With good weather we expect this work can be completed in about five nights.

Questions may be directed to:

Bob Rager

Maryland State Highway Administration

District Community Liaison

443-463-3768