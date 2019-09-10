Commissioners’ Meetings To Be Cut in Half

For many years now the Kent County Commissioners have met every Tuesday at 6pm, except on rare occasion when it was announced a meeting would be cancelled or rescheduled.

But in June the commissioners changed the schedule to two Tuesdays a month and it was confusing and poorly announced, according to a citizen who arrived one Tuesday to find the door locked to the R. Clayton Mitchell, Jr. Kent County Government Center at 400 High St.

The citizen was aware of a few others who experienced the same locked door and questioned whether fewer meetings would result in longer meetings, which would discourage people from attending.

After a phone call from the Spy on Monday the county has provided a link on the meeting agenda page for the meeting schedule through December 2019, which is varied between day and evening hours.

If you have comments on the meeting schedule changes, contact the commissioners directly.

Commissioner President Tom Mason, tmason@kentgov.org

Commissioner Ron Fithian, rfithian@kentgov.org

Commissioner Bob Jacob, bjacob@kentgov.org

Meeting Schedule through end of 2019

September 3, 2019 6:00 p.m. Meeting

September 17, 2019 10:00 a.m. Meeting

October 1, 2019 6:00 p.m. Meeting

October 15, 2019 10:00 a.m. Meeting

October 29, 2019 6:00 p.m. Meeting

November 5, 2019 6:00 p.m. Meeting

November 19, 2019 10:00 a.m. Meeting

December 3, 2019 6:00 p.m. Meeting

December 17, 2019 10:00 a.m. Meeting