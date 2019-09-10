Ask Irma: Harmonicas for Health and Welfare

Senior Nation is committed to offering resources to help us deal with the challenges and opportunities of aging. To that end, we are launching a new monthly video blog called “Ask Irma” hosted by Irma Toce, C.E.O. of the Londonderry on the Tred Avon in Easton, where we will be exploring on all topics related to aging.

Only a few years ago, the long-neglected ukulele had a burst of new enthusiasts starting to play this overlooked runt of the guitar family as their instrument of choice. And to our knowledge, this trend continues to this day.

But if Irma Toce has her way, the uku would make way for another neglected source of music, the American harmonica.

The Spy discovered this unique passion of Irma’s as we were setting up our camera for our “Ask Irma” question of the month. And as Irma started to talk about the physical and social benefits of harmonica playing for seniors, we make the quick decision to make this our September installment.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For information about Londonderry on the Tred Avon please go here.

To read about the health benefits for those impacted by various lung diseases please go here.