Easy Riding: ABATE Mid-Shore on Motorcyclist Rights & Good Deeds

Ken Eaton has a pretty tough job. For the last decade or so, he has used his volunteer time to help lead a group called ABATE of Maryland – Mid-Shore. That is not perhaps the most natural name for an organization devoted to the safety and use of motorcycle enthusiasts. But the name, like recreational motorbiking itself, has a long history of meaning different things to different people.

And Ken’s volunteer job most weeks is to explain to the general public this multidimensional organization as it takes on such controversial issues as fighting against helmet laws and state rules on passing vehicles in the same lane.

In his Spy interview, Ken talks about the positive work that ABATE does locally, but doesn’t shy away from sharing his organization’s more controversial advocacy work. He also gives a surprising answer are why so many bikes, including the legendary Harley Davidsons, are so darn loud.

For more information about ABATE Mid-Shore please go here