Garfield Center Announces Resignation of Executive Director

The Board of Directors of the Garfield Center for the Arts (GCA) has accepted the resignation of Tess Jones as Executive Director, effective August 29, 2019.

Scheduled GCA productions and events will go on as planned. Join us this Saturday, September 14, in Wilmer Park for the annual “Chestertown Jazz Festival”. The cast of “Annie” has begun to rehearse. Mark your calendars for opening weekend, November 22-24. Stay tuned for the announcement of our exciting 2020 theatrical season!

At this time, all theatre inquiries should be directed to Nic Carter, Theatre Manager, at ncarter@garfieldcenter.org or Meghan Ferster, Director of Development, at mferster@garfieldcenter.org.

In a press release, the Board stated, “We continue to strive to accomplish our mission to invigorate the cultural life of our community by nurturing, celebrating and supporting arts and artists through performance and education. We look forward to seeing you at the Garfield!”