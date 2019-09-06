Food Friday: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

We are anticipating a little squall this week, and ask your indulgence as we repeat a Food Friday from last year.

It’s time for all the kiddos to go back to school. Everyone gets back into the comforting routine of an academic year, and the frightening reality of daily lunch obligations and responsibilities. Lunch is my favorite meal to have in a restaurant; I love a good turkey sandwich and please can I have some crispy, hot French fries? But that is my fantasy life – the one where I also live in a cozy little pied-à-terre in London, and get invited to paint watercolors with Prince Charles a couple of times a year. But I digress. Lunch.

Lunch can be a wonderful treat, or the slough of despair. You can take all sorts of time and imagination stuffing little bento boxes with cleverly crafted Where the Wild Things Are broccoli-based creatures, or you can assemble lunches using the items from Columns A through F. These are practical, nutritious and will make you life easier. Because then you can spend more time reading with your own Wild Things, and less time in the kitchen. Print this list and keep it handy whenever you troll the grocery store.

This is the time-honored Spy Test Kitchens Back to School Sandwich Ingredients List. Enjoy!

It is just as timely today:

Column A

Let’s start with bread:

Ciabatta bread

Rye bread

Whole grain breads

Hard rolls

Portuguese rolls

French baguette

Italian bread

Brioche

Flour tortillas

Croissants

Bagels

Challah bread

Crostini

Cornbread

Naan bread

Focaccia bread

Pita bread

(If storing overnight, top bread with lettuce first, then the spreads, to keep sandwich from getting soggy.)

Column B

Next, the spread:

Mayo

Sriracha

Ketchup

Dijon mustard

Honey mustard

Italian dressing

Russian dressing

Cranberry sauce

Pesto sauce

Hummus

Tapenade

Sour cream

Mango chutney

Butter

Hot sauce

Salsa

Column C

Cheeses:

Swiss cheese

American cheese

Mozzarella

Blue cheese

Cream cheese

Havarti cheese

Ricotta cheese

Cheddar cheese

Provolone cheese

Brie cheese

Cottage cheese

Goat cheese

Column D

The main ingredient:

Meatloaf

Turkey

Chicken

Corned beef

Bacon

Crumbled hard boiled eggs

Scrambled eggs

Salami

Italian sausage

Ham

Roast beef

Egg salad

Tuna salad

Ham salad

Crab salad

Chicken salad

Turkey salad

Lobster salad

Tofu

Column E

The decorative (and tasty) elements:

Tomatoes

Lettuce

Basil

Onion

Avocado

Cucumber

Cilantro

Shredded carrots

Jalapenos

Cole slaw

Sliced apples

Sliced red peppers

Arugula

Sprouts

Radicchio

Watercress

Sliced pears

Apricots

Pickles

Spinach

Artichoke hearts

Grapes

Strawberries

Figs

Column F

Finger foods:

Cherries

Carrots

Strawberries

Green Beans

Broccoli

Celery

Edemame

Granola

Rice cakes

Apples

Bananas

Oranges

Melon balls

Raisins

Be sure to check with your school about peanut policies.

Nobody will ever complain about lunch again if you can remember to jazz it up a little. My son, who lived for at least an entire year on (requested) white bread, bologna and yellow mustard sandwiches, is now a strapping 6 feet 4 inches tall. Imagine how far into the clouds he would stretch if we had thought to make him fig, goat cheese and caramelized onion sandwiches.

From the people who have time to recreate literary masterpieces: https://www.chron.com/living/article/TK-amazing-lunch-box-ideas-for-back-to-school-11947764.php#photo-10833935

And don’t forget dessert!

“A party without cake is just a meeting”

― Julia Child