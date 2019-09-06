Arts: Spy Discovers a New Map

The Craft Show team at the Academy Art Museum just launched a new collaborative map project, inviting merchants from restaurants to art galleries throughout the region to place themselves on an electronic map. The idea is to build on the over 90 entries already on the map which will become part of the Craft Show social media promotion that last year reached over 220,000.

Reached by The Spy, Craft Show chairman Craig Fuller said, “…since we get asked all the time what else is there to do or where can we go for a good meal, we decided to introduce an electronic map that shows people just how many wonderful other things they can do before or after they visit the Craft Show next month!”

Spy readers are invited to check out the initial version of the map still under development…just click here

And, if you want your establishment listed, let the Craft Show team know by submitting a short for here .,,

With close to 3,000 people coming to the Craft Show during three full days from October 11th to the 13th, there should be a large number who take advantage of what’s on the map.