UM Shore Regional Health Announces New Chief Nursing Officer

Jennifer L. Bowie, former vice president, Patient Care Services and chief nurse executive at Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital (MWPH) in Baltimore, has joined UM Shore Regional Health (SRH) as vice president for Nursing and Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer. For the past several weeks, Bowie has been on site working with vice former senior vice president and CNO Ruth Ann Jones, whose official retirement date was August 16, to effect a smooth transition.

Before her arrival at UM SRH, Bowie had served in the vice president position at MWPH since 2012. In in that capacity, she was responsible for the strategic/operational leadership of the 103-bed, two-campus hospital’s inpatient and outpatient nursing, respiratory therapy, pharmacy, social work, admissions, care management and infection prevention. MWPH is affiliated with University of Maryland Medical Center and Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Among Bowie’s many accomplishments at MWPH are: successful JCAHO, CARF and CMS surveys; the opening of a 50-bed transitional unit for infants; implementation of a successful, hospital-wide patient experience initiative; creation of a succession planning model to grow leaders and staff aligned with MWPH strategic goals and initiatives; and the creation of departmental and hospital-wide councils to build leadership growth opportunities.

Bowie’s previous experience also includes serving as executive director of nursing at Trinity Regional Healthcare, a 515-bed, three hospital system in Rockland, Illinois; administrative director, Women’s and Children’s Services at Mary Washington Hospital, a 459-bed Magnet®-accredited, level 2 trauma facility in Fredericksburg, Virginia; director, Business Development at West Valley Hospital in Goodyear, Arizona; and director, Women’s and Children’s Services at Paradise Valley Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona.

Bowie earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from The Catholic University of America and her MBA from Grand Canyon University. She is pursuing a doctoral degree in Organizational Leadership and Development. She is a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honors Society and in 2018 was named one of Baltimore’s Best Nurses in the Manager/Nurse Executive Category by Baltimore Magazine.

“We are delighted to have Jenny Bowie joining the Shore Regional Health senior leadership team,” said Ken Kozel, president and CEO. “She is a proven nurse leader whose outstanding skills and accomplishments have contributed to innovative health care management strategies and excellent patient care at several medical organizations.”

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,500 employees, medical staff, board members, and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.