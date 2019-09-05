Tom Herz files for Ward 2 Seat

Tom Herz, Jr. has declared his candidacy for the Ward 2 council seat. Herz is is an 18-year resident of Chestertown and long-time small business owner developing software for large and small companies. Tom and his wife Sharon live in the 200 block of South Queen Street.

“I believe in the value of service to others and chose to run because of my personal connection to the community, professional skills and proven ability to lead are suited to this moment in Chestertown’s history,” Herz said. “My vision for the future includes a modern approach to economic development and building public and private sector relationships to bring technology businesses to our area.”

The election will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Any person desiring to have his or her name placed on the official ballot must file a Petition of Candidacy (meeting with the candidacy requirements in the Town Charter) with the Board of Supervisors of Elections for Chestertown at the Town Office, 118 N. Cross Street no later than 5:00 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019.

All residents residing in the 2nd and 4th Wards of the Town of Chestertown who intend to vote must be registered with the Kent County Board of Election Supervisors on or before Friday, October 4, 2019. Town of Chestertown residents currently registered with the County are automatically registered to vote in Town elections.