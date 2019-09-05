The Chestertown Spy

Shore Goes Purple: Joe Gamble on Opioid War Successes and Challenges

For Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble and his team of deputies, the battle against opioids can sometimes can be seen as a constant game of “whack a mole.” For every positive step forward to rid the region of this catastrophic drug epidemic, a new year brings entirely new setbacks.

In his interview with the Spy, Sheriff Gamble talks about these counterpoints of his work when he summarizes the current state of affairs with opioid addiction, and the devastating impact it has on the Eastern Shore.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about going Purple in your community go here.

