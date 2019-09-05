Rebuilding Together Kent County Announces New Construction Program Manager

Skip Bushby joins Rebuilding Together Kent County as their first Construction Program Manager staff member! Rebuilding Together is a national organization with more than 160 affiliates whose mission is to repair homes, revitalize communities and rebuild lives – all at no cost to the homeowner.

Skip is a long-time resident of Kent County having served with several churches, programs, and projects as a builder, designer, consultant, project manager and volunteer.

Professionally, he has worked as a builder, architect, and designer in homes, institutions and businesses around the country. He prides himself working hand in hand with his clients building their designs and dreams into realities.

He is excited in joining Rebuilding Together Kent County as he brings his passion for serving others and his professional expertise in the building industry together.

Skip’s work as Construction Program Manager will increase the impact Rebuilding Together can have in Kent County.

Rebuilding Together is conducting a free home safety checkup for Kent County residents on September 21. They still have a need for additional volunteers to help out with this event. If you would like to volunteer, please visit their website at RebuildingTogetherKCMD.org or text your information to 401-708-9936.