Coming to a Small Town Near You: The YMCA Perkins Model

The new $7.8 million Perkins Family YMCA facility is an extraordinary gift to Talbot County’s Bay Hundred in many ways.

From its unique inclusion of a senior center, indoor swimming pool, and fitness center to the strategic brilliance of building the facility steps from St. Michaels’ elementary, middle and high schools, the Y may be a new gold standard for maximizing efficiency to serve small communities.

That last part is important for other small towns on the Eastern Shore to take note. That’s because the Perkins Y thoughtful methodology will be heading shortly to places like Centreville and Denton. While in different stages of development, these two communities plan to take the best elements of the new Y as they develop their own YMCA plans.

In our Spy interview with Robbie Gill, CEO of the YMCA of the Chesapeake, long term Y leader, talks about the Perkins project, the potential impact for Queen Anne’s and Caroline Counties, and how patience is the key to success.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about the YMCA of the Chesapeake please go here.