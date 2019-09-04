Chestertown a Winner: Wilmer Park’s Broad Reach Receives Renowned Coda Award

Long before anyone outside of Chestertown was playing attention, anyone who visited Wilmar Park knew that the town had one of the most remarkable outdoor sculptures in the country. But it takes something like a CODAaward to advance that idea that artist David Hess’ masterpiece is now the subject of international acclaim.

“Broad Reach,” which is dedicated to Chestertown arts leader, Alex Castro, was recently presented with the prestigious design award earlier this summer.

