Exhibits, Classes, and Events at RiverArts!

Join Chestertown RiverArts this fall for: New exhibitions in the main gallery, special events and classes at the Clay Studio, classes and pop-up galleries in the ArtsAlive! Community Education Center, and at KidSPOT, free Saturday morning art activities for kids, and after school enrichment programs.

The September exhibit in the RiverArts Gallery is Connections: Work in a Series. The show presents work in a variety of media in which each of 3-5 individual pieces stands on its own while relating to the others in some manner. Working in this way allows the artist to explore issues, themes, compositions, form, or concepts in progressively deeper and more relational ways. The exhibit opens on September 4, with a First Friday reception from 5-8pm on September 6, and a Gallery Talk on September 12 from 5:30-6:30pm.

Also on First Friday, the RiverArts Clay Studio presents a special fundraising event, Ice Cream Bowls. Have a scoop of ice cream from a pretty little bowl and then take the bowl home! All bowls are handmade by Clay Studio potters, and ice cream is provided by Lockbriar Farms. Admission is $15 per bowl, and members of the public may register in advance at ChestertownRiverArts.com, or pay at the door. 1pm – 8pm Friday, September 6 at the Clay Studio, 204 High Street, Chestertown.

The Clay Studio offers an array of pottery classes this fall. Intermediate Pottery Wheel will run Tuesday evenings starting September 3, and Beginner Pottery Wheel on Thursdays beginning September 5. Later in the month, Marilee Schumann will teach a four week class in Hand Building beginning September 21.

Two doors down from the Clay Studio, the ArtsAlive! Community Education Center hosts another in its new series of First Friday Pop-Up Galleries. This month’s show features Animal Portraits, inspired by RiverArts instructor Lynne Lockhart’s popular animal painting classes. The show will spotlight all kinds of work featuring animals, by artists Lynne Lockhart, Julia Brown, Carol Cowie, Pat Ellison, Kathleen Quinn, Anne Singer, Barbara Watson, Lydia Schut, and Suzanne Fischer. The gallery will be open on Friday, September 6from 5-8pm and on Saturday, September 7 from 10am-2pm at 200 High Street, Chestertown.

The following week, Lynne Lockhart, signature member of the Society of Animal Artists and a RiverArts favorite, will be back to offer Dog School on September 11 & 12. Whether trying their hands at portraiture or including these pets in a landscape or even a still life, this class will add skills to painter’s toolbox. RiverArts is delighted to partner with the Kent County Humane Society, which will provide adoptable models for this class.

Smartphone photographers will take their skills to the next level in Anne Highfield’s iPhoneography 2.0 on September 21. In this class, students will explore techniques to give their photos a painterly or textured look, which can draw the eye’s attention to details that are often overlooked in straightforward photography. These effects can evoke different levels of feelings, moods, and impressions in the images.

Registration is now open for RiverArts KidSPOT’s After School Enrichment Program. This program for first through fifth graders runs for two 8-week sessions, 4-6pm Monday through Thursday beginning September 16. Led by experienced elementary teacher Elizabeth Healy additional qualified instructors, sessions include themed weeks of art activities and explorations in Physics, Geology, Biology, Poetry, field trips, fun and games, Theatre Arts and more! Visit the KidSPOT page on the RiverArts website for more information and registration links.

RiverArts has much more coming up this fall, with classes including A Fall Watercolor Warmup, an open-air Mobile Raku pottery workshop, the 20th Anniversary Studio Tour, First Friday fun every month, an exhibit featuring work by Kent County Public School students, and more!

RiverArts galleries and main office are at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 AM – 3 PM, First Fridays until 8 PM.