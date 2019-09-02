“Trees” Art Exhibit at Massoniart September 6 – October 13

On September 6, 2019, Massoniart opens the fall season with an exhibit simply titled – Trees. The public is invited to the opening on September First Friday, September 6, 5-7:30 pm. The exhibition will run until October 13th. Gallery hours are Thursday and Friday 11-4, Saturday 10-5 and Sunday 11-2.

After reading Richard Powers’ The Overstory and Annie Proulx’s Barkskins, gallery owner Carla Massoni, was intrigued with the idea of an exhibit that focused on the interconnectedness of humans and forests. During the same period, friend and gallery artist Grace Mitchell was in the process of creating a new series dealing with the accelerating deterioration in natural systems worldwide and the fundamental human need for connection to the natural world. Conversations between the two launched the idea for the exhibit – Trees.

Participating artists – Katherine Cox, Grace Mitchell, SimmaLiebman, Paula Shalan, Anne Nielsen, Robert Ortiz, Heidi Fowler, Lindsay Mullen, Lisa Lebofsky, Patrick L. Henry, Eve Stockton, Mark Gardner, Emily Kalwaitis, Stu Cawley, Deborah T. Colter, Linda Richards, Nicole Fall, Vanna Ramirez, Takashi Ichihara, Joe Dickey, Marcy Dunn Ramsey, Blake Conroy, Karen Hubacher, Michael Kahn, Alessandra Manzotti, Ken Schiano, Joe Karlik, Susan Hostetler, Vicco von Voss, ZemmaMastin White, Jeremy Newman, Allison Ciancibelli and special guests.

Virtually all of the artists selected to participate have a long history of exploring environmental issues. Their challenge with this exhibit was to produce work capturing the essence of tree-ness and, if possible, to do so without using the actual image of a tree.

Working in clay, beeswax, metal, wood, recycled materials, photography, claybord, pen, pencil, oil, and acrylic the artists seeks to create work that both challenges and inspires. “The artist has the power to open minds and hearts. We need their insight for the journey all of us must embrace in dealing with climate change,” shared Massoni. “Grace Mitchell sent me the following quote, dated 1968. It is as true today as it was then.”

“In the end we will conserve only what we love; we will love only what we understand; and we will understand only what we are taught.” Baba Dioum, a Sengalese forestry engineer.