Chestertown Jazz Fest Kickoff with the Larry McKenna Quartet

The Mainstay hosts the kickoff concert of the 2019 Chestertown Jazz Festival with the Larry McKenna Quartet Thursday September 12 at 8pm. Tickets are $25 online or $30 by phone reservation or at the door. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website at www.mainstayrockhall.org

One of the world’s finest jazz saxophone players, Larry McKenna is known for his gorgeous tenor saxophone sound, the beauty of his balladry, and his fluid, bebop-inspired improvisations. After six decades in his profession, his international reputation as both a masterful jazz improviser and educator is firmly established. Over the years, Larry has performed and recorded with many jazz stars including Woody Herman, Clark Terry, Buddy DeFranco, Barry Harris, Tony Bennett, Rosemary Clooney, Jimmy Heath, Jon Faddis, Harry Allen, Terell Stafford, Eric Alexander, Bill Charlap, Warren Vaché, Kenny Barron, Randy Brecker, Wynton Marsalis and Frank Sinatra.

Recent performance highlights include Larry McKenna’s 2018 and 2015 “Barry & Larry” concerts with the legendary pianist Barry Harris at William Paterson University in New Jersey. In 2018 and 2014 Larry appeared with the Woody Herman Tribute Band in Los Angeles, including in 2018 a special quintet performance with trumpeter Bobby Shew. Larry was also a featured soloist in two concerts in 2014 with The Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia under the direction of Terell Stafford, together with jazz greats Wynton Marsalis, Jimmy Heath, Kenny Barron, and Randy Brecker. In 2011 the world-renowned Philadelphia Orchestra showcased Larry as a soloist, performing movements from an orchestral arrangement of Duke Ellington’s “Nutcracker Suite.” Larry is one of the most sought-out saxophone and jazz theory teachers in Philadelphia. He has taught countless students at University of the Arts, Temple University School of Music, West Chester University, Widener University, and Community College of Philadelphia.

In recognition of his extensive contributions to the jazz world, in 2015 Larry McKenna along with Pat Martino received a Jazz Legend Award from the Philadelphia Clef Club. Larry has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award in jazz performance and education from the University of the Arts; the Jazz Master Award from the Media, Pennsylvania Business Authority; and the Making A Difference Award from The Jazz Bridge Project.

Music arranged by Larry McKenna has been performed on “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson and in the Nicolas Cage movie “Birdy,” in which Larry played and appeared. He has published many jazz arrangements for school bands which can be purchased from Northeastern Music Publications.

Mr. McKenna will be joined by Dan Monaghan on drums, Tom Lawton at the piano, and Kevin MacConnell on bass.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall's old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting.

