Kinera Foundation’s Brew & BBQ on the Bay September 28

Kinera Foundation will host its second Brew & BBQ on the Bay fundraiser event on Saturday, September 28 from 5:30p.m. to 9:30p.m. at the Kentmorr restaurant, located on the Chesapeake Bay in Stevensville, Maryland. Tickets are $50 per person or two for $90 and include all-you-can-eat BBQ themed menu with ice tea, sodas and draft beer, cash bar available; children 12 years old and younger are $10. Proceeds will go to support the programs, services and therapies for children and youth with special needs provided by Kinera Foundation. Event tickets can be purchased at www.Kinera.org.

Participants will enjoy a night of live music featuring the local Kent Island band, Heavy Fred, a delicious all-you-can-eat BBQ meal, beer sampling, a 50/50 Raffle and a silent auction on the beautiful beachfront property of the Kentmorr restaurant.

Kinera Foundation provides a variety of services to meet the needs of children with disabilities and special needs and their families who live on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, and serves the counties including (but not limited to): Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester. These services include pediatric therapies (physical therapy and occupational therapy with sensory integration), behavioral health, specialty appointments, assistive technology consults, DME/orthotic fittings and more. Additionally, the foundation provides parent and caregiver support with the Kinera Connect support groups, care coordination, a lending library, trainings and workshops, along with social activities and events aimed at promoting inclusion within the community. Beginning fall 2019, Kinera will offer the new Youth in Transition and Adult Program, which will provide individuals on the Eastern Shore with special healthcare needs a safe space to develop skills that are essential for independent living.

The Kinera Foundation Eastern Shore Regional Hub is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that is in partnership with Chesapeake Charities community foundation, and the Office of Genetics and People with Special Health Care Needs provides a centralized, coordinated facility of patient/family centered care. Kinera brings together providers, therapists, families, and supporting agencies to ensure Children and Youth with Special Health Care Needs (CYSHCN) have access to the level of care, services, therapies, and resources they need.

For more information on this event or how to become a sponsor, please contact Lori Stokes at Lori@Kinera.org, Kate McCloskey at Kate@Kinera.org or the Kinera Foundation office at443-249-3126.