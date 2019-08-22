Remembering Bobby T.

by

Robert Hopper Thompson, Jr., passed away August 19, 2019. He was 71.

“Bobby T” will be remembered for his infectious smile, signature white hair, good humor and kind personality.

Thompson will also be remembered as a lifelong athlete. A native of Centreville, he graduated from Centreville High School where he lettered in baseball, basketball and soccer, along with playing the saxophone and leading as the drum major in the school band.



His sports career continued at Bridgewater College in Virginia where he graduated in 1970. Always a promoter of soccer and never afraid of an athletic challenge, Thompson dribbled a soccer ball a purported eight miles from campus to the county courthouse in Harrisonburg to win a bet; the reward was two hot dogs at a town diner. To top that feat, while playing varsity baseball team, Thompson was scouted for the Pittsburg Pirates organization.

Thompson returned to the Eastern Shore and started working as a gym teacher in Kent County, but that was short lived. He spent most of his career working in construction-related areas, including for David A. Bramble, Inc., Dixon Valve & Coupling Co., and KRM Development Corp. In later years, he was a driving instructor.

He was active in local adult baseball, softball, soccer, and basketball leagues as player and referee. He will be widely remembered for his contribution as a baseball coach from the youngest kids in tee-ball to young adults. His knowledge of the game, his good-humored, hardworking attitude, and his fostering of sportsmanship had a lasting impact on the many he coached.

Thompson was also an avid golfer and held a scuba search and rescue certificate. He was active in the Chestertown Optimist Club’s Tea Party booth during the years they were frying clams and crab cakes.

He would say his greatest accomplishment were his children, Rob and Jana, both of whom have that Bobby T positive demeanor. From an early age, he was active in their lives, including helping to coach their youth teams and supporting them in their respective ventures as young adults.

Family and friends will gather to remember Bobby T at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24 at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home (arrangements by Marvin V. Williams Jr., Funeral Director), 130 Speer Road in Chestertown. Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Bobby T Memorial Scholarship Fund, payable to and care of Chesapeake Bank & Trust Company, 245 High St., Chestertown, MD 21620.



