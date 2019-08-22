Race to Support KART: Chestertown Challenge Half Marathon and 5K Run/Walk

by

The Kent Association of Riding Therapy (KART) is hosting the Chestertown Challenge Half Marathon and 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, October 6, at 9 a.m. at Wilmer Park.

Since 1984, KART has provided a free therapeutic riding program to special needs students from 6 Kent County schools. Recently, they have expanded their services, in partnership with

Bridges at Worthmore, to include adults from the Kent Center and a veteran’s program. In the summer, they provide therapeutic riding for participants at Camp Fairlee, an Easter Seals respite camp. Last year, over 225 riders in KART programs benefitted from therapeutic horseback riding through physical, cognitive and social improvements.

This fundraiser will not only raise awareness for the organization, but also provide funds necessary for the success of the program: certified therapeutic riding instructors, horse care and equipment, special lifts and ramps for wheelchair riders, and helmets, harnesses, and safety gear for all riders.

Advanced registration is $25 for the 5K and $50 for the Half Marathon. The registration increases to $30 and $60 after Sept. 29. To register on line go to www.trisportsevents.com or www.kentridingtherapy.org. Packet pick up and race day registration will be available at 8 a.m. Tech shirts, awards and medals will be presented at the race. The course is part of the Trisports Events Ultimate Challenge Series and both the 5K and Half Marathon courses are USATF certified.

“It is the perfect training run for those planning to participate in a full marathon later this fall and more importantly, it supports an organization that provides such an invaluable service to the special needs community,” said Renee Bench, President of KART.

For more information or learn more about sponsorship opportunities and have your logo on the tech shirts, please contact Renee Bench at rbench@benchworks.com.

KART is a 501c3 non-profit organization and an agency of the United Way of Kent County.