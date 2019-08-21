Second, Fourth Ward Elections November 5; Kuiper seeks re-election

by

Elections for Chestertown Second and Fourth Ward Council seats will be held November 5.

Second Ward Councilwoman Linda Kuiper said at the meeting that she will stand for another four-year term, which would be her third. She said she has already collected the needed signatures to file for reelection. If re-elected, Kuiper would become the senior member of the council in length of service. Her new term would begin in January 2020.

Fourth Ward Councilman Marty Stetson announced at the Aug. 5 council meeting that he will not seek re-election to what would be his fourth term. He cited deterioration of his hearing as the reason for his decision.

Candidates for the two seats that are up for election must file their petitions at Town Hall, 118 N. Cross Street, by Friday, Oct. 4. However, no applications will be accepted on or before Thursday, Aug. 29. Petitions must be signed by at least 20 qualified voters, all of whom are residents of the ward the candidate seeks to represent. Petitions must also indicate the candidate’s name, residence, age, the length of time the candidate has lived in town, and the office the candidate seeks to run for.

To be eligible for election to the council, candidates must be legal voters in the town of Chestertown, no less than 21 years old, citizens of the United States, and residents of the town for one year prior to the election. They must also be residents of the ward they are seeking to represent no less than 30 days prior to the election.

Candidates are also required to file two financial disclosure forms with the town, the first on Oct. 21, the final one on Nov. 15. For further information on the town’s financial disclosure requirements, visit the town website.

Oct. 4 is also the last day for voter registration for the town election. Voters must be registered with the Kent County Board of Elections; any voter registered with the county for state and federal elections is automatically eligible to vote in town elections. Only residents of the wards from which council members are being elected are eligible to vote for those offices. For forms and information on absentee ballots, contact the Town Office, 118 N. Cross Street at 410-778-0500 or email Town Clerk Jen Mulligan at jen.chestertown@verizon.net.

Ward 2 runs from the Chester River west of High Street to the northern town limits in Foxley Manor. It includes most of the downtown shopping district and much of the Washington College campus.

Ward 4 is, roughly speaking, the northeast quadrant of town, beginning at the intersection of Campus Avenue and Washington Avenue. In addition to residential areas, it includes the two shopping centers along Washington Ave. extended.

For full information on the election and a downloadable map of the election wards, visit the town website.

Other issues discussed at the Aug. 19 council meeting included the introduction of State Highway Administration officials to the council, an update on the September car show, and an agreement between the town and Washington College on a riverside walkway across college property. See an upcoming issue of the Chestertown Spy for a report on these issues.