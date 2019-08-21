Novelist Rebecca Makkai at the Rose O’Neill Literary House Sept. 5

by

Rebecca Makkai, whose novel “The Great Believers” was a finalist for the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize, will kick off the fall semester’s Rose O’ Neill Literary House Series on Sept. 5.

The free and public reading will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Lit House, followed by a book sale and signing.

Makkai is the Chicago-based author of the novels “The Borrower” (2011), “The Hundred-Year House” (2014), and “The Great Believers” (2018), as well as the short story collection “Music for Wartime” (2015), all from Viking Press. “The Great Believers” won the Los Angeles Times Book Award in Fiction, the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction, and the Stonewall Barbara Gittings Literature Award, and it was a finalist for the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize.

Her short fiction won a 2017 Pushcart Prize and was chosen for “The Best American Short Stories” from 2008 to 2011. The recipient of a 2014 NEA fellowship, Makkai is on the MFA faculties of Sierra Nevada College and Northwestern University, and she is the Artistic Director of StoryStudio Chicago.