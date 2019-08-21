Kathy Kallick Band at The Mainstay August 31

by

West Coast bluegrass sensation the Kathy Kallick Band make their triumphant return to The Mainstay Saturday August 31 at 8pm. Tickets are $20 online or $25 by phone reservation or at the door. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website at www.mainstayrockhall.org

Kathy Kallick is a legend in bluegrass: one of the great bluegrass composers and vocalists. Her band is based along the West Coast from San Francisco to Alaska. Their innovative bluegrass honors tradition and yet is contemporary in sound and vision and they are known for their solid, hard-driving mix of originals and classics. The band features Kathy Kallick on guitar and vocals; Annie Staninec on fiddle and vocals; Cary Black on acoustic bass and vocals; Greg Booth on dobro, banjo and vocals; and Tom Bekeny on mandolin and vocals. The instrumental work is dazzling and inventive and the vocals are luminous and extraordinary.

Kallick’s many recordings include nearly 150 of her original songs and include her work with the Good Ol’ Persons, several duos and her current band. Her latest and 20th recording is Foxhounds, a collection of new and traditional bluegrass with The Kathy Kallick Band. Its title track describes an evening spent on Bill Monroe’s porch listening to the high lonesome sound of his foxhounds in the distance.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org.

