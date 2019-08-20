You are here: Home / Archives / Ocean City Man Guilty of Dumping Raw Sewage in QAC

Ocean City Man Guilty of Dumping Raw Sewage in QAC

August 20, 2019
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced yesterday the guilty plea of an Ocean City man for discharging raw sewage in Queen Anne’s County.

On Oct. 26 a citizen called police after witnessing David C. Clazey discharge raw sewage from his sanitation truck into a storm drain at 200 Kent Landing Rd. in Stevensville.

“Mr. Clazey’s illegal dumping created an environmental hazard,” Frosh said in a press release announcing the plea in Queen Anne’s County Circuit Court. “His illegal activity was a threat to the Chesapeake Bay and the health of the community. We are grateful to all citizens who take the initiative to report environmental violations.”

According to Frosh’s statement, Clazey, former owner of Safe Harbor Sanitation, no longer held a license to hall sewage or dispose of it at wastewater treatment plants in Maryland.

Judge J. Frederick Price sentenced Clazey to three years probation and ordered him to pay $2,000 to the Maryland Clean Water Fund.

