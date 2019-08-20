You are here: Home / Archives / Mid-Shore Food: Stormy Ice Cream on Dover

Mid-Shore Food: Stormy Ice Cream on Dover

August 20, 2019 by Leave a Comment
Storm Brothers Ice Cream Factory in Annapolis has been associated with quality ice cream for over 15 years. Now Sveinn, the owner’s son and wife Cecile, have opened up their own version of the family business in Easton. Named after daughters Wednesday and Freyja, Storm & Daughters offers all the goodness of the original, but with an Eastern Shore flair. 

Cecile, who got tired of the Easton to Annapolis daily commute knew that the town of Easton was a perfect location for a store with an old-style ice cream parlor feel. From the 48 ice cream flavors to their signature ‘waffle Wednesdae,’ to their dairy free option, there is something to satisfy anyone who walks into their store.

The Spy spent a few minutes with Cecile Storm to talk about their history and some of their possible collaborations.

This video is approximately one minute in length. For more information please go here

http://www.stormanddaughters.com/

 

