Legacy Day in Pictures

August 20, 2019
Honorees and guests at the reception on Friday evening. From left,  Mary Grinell, Bill Leary, Rev. Bobby Brown, Airlee Johnson, George Shivers (in back), Rev. Mae Etta Moore, Jeanette Sherbondy (in back), Amanda Tuttle Smith, Joyce Moody, Joan Groce, and Mary Fisher. — Photo by Jane Jewell

The 6th annual Legacy Day was held in Chestertown on Saturday, Aug. 17.  This year’s theme was the Historic African-American Churches of Kent County.  A reception was held on Friday in the Historical Society’s Bordley Center to honor the churches and the various volunteers. The Bordley exhibit, summarizing the history of Kent County’s black churches, will be open through the end of August.

L-R The two Grand Marshals for the 2019 Legacy day, Rev. Bobby Brown & Rev. Mae Etta Moore, watch the parade with Legacy Day chair Airlee Johnson who is wearing her neon yellow-green Legacy Day T-shirt — Photo by Peter Heck

The weather–though hot–was good. There had been a worrying forecast for occasional showers and then a few drops did begin to fall just around five but it stopped as suddenly as it began, as if in respect for Legacy Day. So the parade started right on time.  First came the cars and motorcycles.  The Grand Marshals, Rev. Bobby Brown and Rev. Mae Etta Moore, arrived in a beautiful classic car.

Evette Hynson, MC for the Legacy Day parade and street festival. — Photo by Peter Heck

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The cars and trucks were spectacular.  They ranged from newer sports cars — many convertibles with the roofs down –to classic cars including a model T,  a 1936 vintage, and one of the highly-prized 1956 Chevy Belaires.  There were also many motorcycles and trucks.  After the parade, all the cars were parked together on display for most of the evening on Park Row and spring St. near the Post Office.

Classic car in 2019 Legacy Day parade. — Photo by Jane Jewell

Classic car in 2019 Legacy Day parade. — Photo by Peter Heck

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1936 model classic car in 2019 Legacy Day parade. — Photo by Jane Jewell

Classic cars in 2019 Legacy Day parade. — Photo by Peter Heck

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Motorcycles from 2019 Legacy Day parade, parked on Spring Street. — Photo by Peter Heck

Youth group from Bethel A.M.E. Church takes part in the Legacy Day parade. — Photo by Peter Heck 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Kent County Community Marching Band played its version of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black National Anthem. – Photo by Peter Heck

 

All ages enjoyed the Legacy Day parade. — Photo by Peter Heck

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Following the parade, there was a street party with music by Quiet Fire and DJ Lonnie Butcher, with dancing until 10 p.m. This year’s festival featured the return of the dance contest, a popular feature the first year of Legacy Day. The Dance contest was divided into 3 age divisions: under 9, 9 to 16, and adults. Adults had the opportunity to compete either as solo dancers or as couples.

Quiet Fire provided live music for Legacy Day. Kent County native Jasper Hackett, on rhythm guitar, is at left.

Two contestants in the 9 to 16 division of the Legacy Day dance contest. — Photo by Peter Heck

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The crowd in Fountain Park, Legacy Day 2019 — Photo by Peter Heck

In front of Flo Salon watching the parade Legacy Day 2019 – Photo by Jane Jewell

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Working the grill on Legacy Day 2019 — Photo by Jane Jewell

The Masons had a booth selling food and drink – Photo by Jane Jewell

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

