House of the Week: “Knot Now Boat House”

Several of my friends who live and work in Wilmington or Philadelphia have second homes or weekend get-a-ways in Kent County. They appreciate the short time on I-95 and then the leisurely drive across the peninsula to the coves and rivers of Kent County. This cottage has great appeal as a weekend retreat or full time home. “Knot Now Boat House” is framed by trees and a shady trail leads to the lawn at the water’s edge to access the pier and the beach along Fairlee Creek.

The light green siding and the white trim of the one-story house blends into its wooded setting with the deck and terrace creating outdoor rooms for enjoying the outdoors. The large living room has a pitched ceiling that meets the flat collar beam and the wood material and exposed part of the roof trusses creates interesting ceiling geometry. Sliding doors between windows access the terrace. The boat shaped bookcase angled in the corner next to the brick fireplace was a hint of the delightful nautical interior design scheme and the colorful full-size sofas arranged around the fireplace and TV create a great space to unwind.

The dining room is connected to the kitchen by a wide wall opening and at the other end of the room sliding doors lead to the deck. The table with its red frame and stained wood top, light aqua wood chairs, fun art and accessories add warmth and charm. The kitchen has white cabinets and countertops, stainless steel appliances and wide farnhouse sink and the black, gray and white zig-zag pattern of the tile backsplash is a whimsical touch along with the geometrical pattern of the two rugs.

The “Anchor” bedroom has sliding doors to the deck and a red, white and blue nautical interior design theme. I loved the lavatory cabinet of this suite with the tile backsplash continuing up the wall to the ceiling. The “Starfish” bedroom is next to the living room and has the same ceiling treatment to give the room volume. Five windows ganged together open the room to the landscape. The “Sailboat” bedroom has a daybed, a painted wainscot and nautical accessories. The furnishings make the house a fun retreat and can be negotiated so you can move right in.

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.