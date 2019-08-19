Allegro Children’s Chorus now enrolling for Fall Program

by

The Allegro Children’s Chorus is now enrolling students for its fall season with rehearsals beginning on September 9. All singers ages 6 and up are invited to join. Rehearsals will take place on Monday afternoons in the parish hall of Trinity Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough Street.

The Allegro Children’s Chorus is a community choral program that connects singers of different ages, counties, and school affiliations. In addition to learning repertoire, singers will develop music theory, aural, and performance skills. The chorus’ previous season included performances at Trinity Cathedral Easton, Talbot Hospice Festival of Trees, Maryland Statehouse Annapolis, Easton Club East, and St. Paul’s church, Oxford. Participants are to pay a fee of $100 each semester which includes materials and performance attire. Scholarships are offered to all participants, no audition is required, all are welcome.

The Allegro Children’s Chorus sings under the leadership of Allegro Academy Artistic Director, Amy Morgan. Mrs. Morgan is a native of the Eastern Shore and an accomplished musician whose education includes a Bachelor’s degree in Piano Performance from Salisbury University and Master’s in Choral Conducting from Messiah College. She has served as the Director of Music at Trinity Cathedral since 2014. Mrs. Morgan also teaches private piano lessons, has served as musical director for musical theatre and operetta performances, and as a piano accompanist.

For more information contact Amy Morgan at 410-603-8361 or email amy@allegroacademyeaston.com.