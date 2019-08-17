Voter Registration is Now Open

by

The non-partisan group “Your Vote, Your Voice”, formed in Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties in 2017, is now planning its 2019-2020 activities to register, educate, and encourage local citizens to be engaged. The non-partisan group is a coalition of members of local civic groups.

“Your vote is literally your voice in the forward progress of our community, our state, and our country,” according to Muriel Cole, Steering Committee member. She notes that in Kent County one out of five citizens is not registered to vote. The group hopes to increase participation among young people, the disenfranchised, and those who are not now involved in the political process.

Voter registration is open now for Maryland citizens 18 and over, with pre-registration open to those over 16. Students attending college in Maryland who use their college address and former convicts, even if on probation, are eligible to vote. Any voter may vote by absentee ballot.

On-line registration is available at elections.state.md.us if you have a valid Maryland driver’s license or identification, or download an English or Spanish registration application and complete and return it. Citizens may also call 410-778-0038 to request a form. Your Vote Your Voice will also have a registration and information table at Legacy Day in Fountain Park from 5-7pm.

For those interested in volunteering for 2019-2020 activities, email yourvoiceyourvotemd@gmail.com.