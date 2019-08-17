Those Dog Days of Summer… by Craig Fuller

by

So, I worried a little about the Dog Days of Summer. I really enjoy summer, and I am more than a little attached to my Weimaraner, Maggie. My concern came from the notion of wanting neither of us to become lethargic with the summer heat. Thus, we committed – Maggie and me – not to let the heat get to us. We would stay active!

We try to start our day with breakfast on the screened porch. With a cooler morning temperature, we enjoy watching the Osprey fish as well as the watermen working away on Trippe Creek. No better way to plan the activities of the day.

Boating has become a favorite activity. My initial worry about Maggie relaxing on the Ranger Tug proved unnecessary as she adapted quickly this summer. She remains as attentive as any crew one could have; however, she has become a bit aggressive recently about claiming the captain’s chair! Applying full power is her specialty.

Then, there is a new alternative this summer, an RV. Having traveled a bit with me in a camper as a very young puppy, Maggie has taken to camping…well, camping with air conditioning. As this commentary is being composed, we sit in a beautiful nearby state park. I’m writing. She is sleeping. She’ll be ready to roll out of here tomorrow…

So, staying busy during the Dog Days of Summer deserves a reward…

While relaxing with the “reward,” I sought an appropriate quote to wrap up this piece. That’s when I discovered something that I have yet to reveal to Maggie. The Dog Days of Summer have nothing to do with dogs!

Turns out, it’s all about the dog star, Sirius, and its position in the night sky.

According to experts at the National Geographic, “…to the Greeks and Romans, the ‘dog days’ occurred around the day when Sirius appeared to rise just before the sun, in late July. They referred to these days as the hottest time of the year, a period that could bring fever, or even catastrophe.”

So, imagine that. Well, it’s time for our night time walk and maybe, just maybe, we’ll see the dog star in the sky tonight or tomorrow. Here’s to Sirius, the star! (Just don’t tell Maggie.)

Craig Fuller served four years in the White House as assistant to President Reagan for Cabinet Affairs, followed by four years as chief of staff to Vice President George H.W. Bush. Having been engaged in five presidential campaigns and run public affairs firms and associations in Washington, D.C., he now resides on the Eastern Shore.