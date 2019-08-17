Rebuilding Together, Kent County to Receive Grant from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

by

Rebuilding Together Kent County, the affiliate of the leading national nonprofit organization Rebuilding Together, announced the reception of a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The grant will allow Rebuilding Together Kent County to build capacity and sustainability in order to provide quality home repair and rehabilitation and community revitalization services to neighbors in need.

The four-year grant will help develop and implement a model program of rural capacity building through customized needs assessment, board and organizational development, funding and manpower resources, engaging the community, and community revitalization. The $125,000 grant was secured through Rebuilding Together’s national office.

“As we work to ensure everyone can live in a safe home and community, we must not forget about our rural neighbors who face unique housing challenges,” said Caroline Blakely, President and CEO of Rebuilding Together. “Through this grant from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development, Rebuilding Together affiliates in rural areas will be well positioned to provide critical home repairs in their service territory for years to come.”

In our local community, Rebuilding Together Kent County has helped repair many homes to keep our residents safe, warm, and dry since its creation in 2004. We focus on impacting the homeowner in a holistic manner, with a program that enriches their physical environment and personal health while promoting self-sufficiency and independence. A healthy home is clean, dry, pest-free, safe, thermally controlled, maintained, ventilated, and contaminant-free. We are often asked to help with repairs such as leaks in the roof, adding wheelchair ramps and grab bars, and fixing leaks around windows and door; but there are many other repairs that our volunteers help with. If you need assistance with repairs or want to volunteer, contact us

For more information about Rebuilding Together Kent County, visit www.rebuildingtogetherkcmd.org or call or text 410-708-9936.