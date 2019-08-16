Mid-Shore Pro Bono Welcomes Meredith Girard as New Managing Attorney

by

Mid-Shore Pro Bono (MSPB) is proud to announce Meredith Lathbury Girard, Esq. has joined their team as the organization’s first-ever Managing Attorney.

In this role, Girard will oversee and manage all of MSPB’s legal projects, including the Economic Stability Project, Elder Law Project, Family Law Project, and Vulnerable Populations Assistance Project. This newly-created position is critical to expanding MSPB’s capacity to serve the community’s legal needs.

In addition to overseeing legal programs, Girard will also help educate and empower MSPB’s volunteer attorney network, cultivate community partnerships and help raise funds to support programs and organizational sustainability.

“We are thrilled to welcome Meredith to this new role on our team,” said Sandy Brown, Mid-Shore Pro Bono Executive Director. “As a volunteer attorney since 2017, Meredith has been immersed in our work and has first-hand experience with our clients and their challenges. This position is crucial for MSPB to raise the level of service to our community, and Meredith is perfect for this position. She brings her legal expertise in environmental land use, real property and elder law as well as a deep understanding of non-profit services, especially on the Eastern Shore.”

Girard comes to MSPB following nearly eight years with the Town Creek Foundation where she served as the Senior Program Officer and led over $30 million in grant making to restore the Chesapeake Bay and reform the region’s food and agriculture system through policy advocacy, legal enforcement and communications. Prior to her work with the Town Creek Foundation, she was the Director of Land Acquisition and Planning with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources where she led Maryland’s nationally-recognized Program Open Space.

Girard’s land-use and environmental background also includes her roles as the Director of Land Protection with the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, Vice President of Conservation and General Counsel for the Potomac Conservancy, and a Natural Resources Planner with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. She was the 2008 winner of the Aileen Hughes Award for Outstanding Leadership in Land Conservation.

Girard is a graduate of the Vermont Law School and Penn State University and is a member of the Maryland and Federal Bars.

Girard is active member of the community. She currently serves as co-leader of Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay’s Troop 855, and has served on the Rural Maryland Council’s Grants Review Board, Steering Team of the Chesapeake Foodshed Network, as well as co-chair of Washington Regional Food Funders and Chesapeake Bay Funders Network.

Girard lives in Easton with her husband, Alan Girard, and three children. She enjoys spending time outdoors hiking, camping, and sailing with her family.

About Mid-Shore Pro Bono

Mid-Shore Pro Bono connects low-income individuals and families who need civil legal services with volunteer attorneys and community resources across the Eastern Shore. Founded in 2005, Mid-Shore Pro Bono is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Our dedicated staff and volunteers work to eliminate barriers and provide access to justice for all Eastern Shore residents. For more information or to make a donation, call Mid-Shore Pro Bono at 410-690-8128 or visit www.midshoreprobono.org.