Chestertown Nurses Volunteer for Community First United Methodist Church Table

In an effort to partner more with the community, Shore Medical Center at Chestertown nurses volunteered with First United Methodist Church, helping to serve at the church’s weekly Community Table on Monday evening, August 5, 2019. At this occasion, dinner is prepared and served for a wide range of local residents. Some depend on the meal financially, and for others, it is a way to not be alone and connect with the community.

“This was a great opportunity for us to serve in a different way,” says Sandy Prochaska, manager, Inpatient and Emergency Department at the hospital. “We really enjoyed the experience and we were touched by how welcoming and grateful the community members were to have us there. We are scheduled for another Monday evening in September and already looking forward to it.”

