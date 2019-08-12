How to Start (and Grow!) Your Family History Research at KCPL

by

In celebration of Legacy Day 2019, Sumner Hall and Kent County Public Library present Plant Your Family Tree: How to Start (and Grow!) Your Family History Research.

Vivian Fisher, Deputy Director of Enoch Pratt Free Library’s African American Department, presents an introduction to techniques for exploring family history with a focus on resources that may be of particular value to those with African American ancestors. Information about a variety of materials and local collections for genealogy research will also be available.

After the program, stay to enjoy a light lunch and continued conversation.

Saturday, August 17 | 10am

Kent County Public Library | Chestertown Branch

For more information about Sumner Hall and Legacy Day 2019 events, visit garpost25.orgor call 443-282-0023.

For more information about programs at Kent County Public Library, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.