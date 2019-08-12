A New Executive Director For RiverArts

by

Chestertown RiverArts Board announces a new Executive Director. Maria Wood will step in to the position on September 1, upon Andy Goddard’s retirement on August 31. Andy has been RiverArts executive director for 3½ years. Pam White, Board president, happily made the announcement. “The Board is very pleased that Maria has accepted our offer. Her experience and vision will build in exciting ways upon the strong foundation that Andy has created.”

A native of the Eastern Shore and a graduate of Smith College, Maria brings a deep belief in and appreciation of the benefits of the arts in the community. She brings, as well, the organizational skills that RiverArts will need. She spent 20 years with the National Children’s Music Project, a non-profit organization with a mission to promote social, cultural, and academic arts education, first as the program director and then as president. More recently, she was Deputy Campaign Manager for the Jesse Colvin for Congress campaign. Currently, she is Education Manager for RiverArts.

“I am excited to take on this position,” said Maria. “RiverArts is a crucial part of the rich arts culture in Kent County and I look forward to working with the Board, staff, volunteers, and members to support the important work of connecting the arts with the community.”